“It Reopened The Painful Scars Of My Son’s Death” – Dbanj Finally Reacts To Rape Allegation

Nigerian singer, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj, has finally reacted to rape allegation by a young Nigerian lady, Seyi.

Seyi alleged that Dbanj raped her on December 31, 2018, at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

She also demanded a public apology from the singer on her behalf.

He has now reacted, denying the allegation and saying it reopened the painful scars the death of his son left him, and that matter have been handed to his legal team. Read as he posted below…

“Today is exactly 1 week after my birthday and this will be the only time I will address the recent false allegations and lies from the pit of hell.

I have chosen to do so because the incident is a slap to my marriage and my beautiful wife, my entire family and those who believe in me. I did not want to dignify the slurs with a response but it appears my silence has empowered my accusers to think i have been scared into the shadows so I would like to state that This Accusation are false and ludicrous and Have been handed over to my Legal Team.

It’s unfortunate that this is coming a few weeks before the second anniversary of my late son Daniel And this well timed falsehood has reopened the painful scars of my deep loss.

To my fans and loved ones , thanks for the support, your positive comments and prayers. God bless us all. 🙏🙏”