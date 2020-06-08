Indecent Dressing Is Not An Invitation For Rape – Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, has weighed in on the opinion of some people that indecent dressing among ladies instigate the rising rape cases in Nigeria.

While saying he doesn’t encourage indecent dressing, the actor said the ladies dressing in an indecent manner is an invitation for rape.

He wrote;

“I do not encourage indecent dressing. But no matter how indecently dressed she is, guy it’s not an invitation for rape. If you both agreed on pay as you go, you pay, she no wan give you, get ur money back through non-violent means. Do not touch her. There’s no excuse for rape.”