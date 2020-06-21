Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma Adopts 9-Year-old Boy With Melodious Voice As His Own Child (Video)

Luck smiled on 9 year old singer, Joseph Oluomachi Opara as Governor Hope Uzodinma announced that he has adopted him as his child, and vowed to sponsor him from primary school to Catholic priesthood.

The Imo born singer made waves in the internet during the weekend with a video of his catholic hymn songs which marked him out as a specially talented kid singer. This attracted instant applause and commendations from the public.

Announcing the good news via Twitter, Governor Hope Uzodinma wrote;

“In celebration of #FathersDay, I directed that little 9 year old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the viral Imo State-born singer be contacted as I announce my intentions to adopt him as my own child.

I also undertake, personally, to sponsor him from primary school level (his current educational level) to Catholic priesthood (his career choice).”

Watch the video of Joseph singing;

1/In celebration of #FathersDay, I directed that little 9 year old Master Joseph Oluomachi Opara, the viral Imo State-born singer be contacted as I announce my intentions to adopt him as my own child. pic.twitter.com/CcK2FhIDDZ — HE_HopeUzodimma (@HE_HopeUzodimma) June 21, 2020