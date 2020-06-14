I’m Suspicious About Everyone And I Don’t Make Meaningless Relationships – Tonto Dikeh Writes

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has warned people about the kind of friends they keep. The actress made this known while reacting to the death of a lady who was allegedly poisoned to death by her friend.

In a post she shared on her Instagram stories, the actress stated that life is too scary and that she is very suspicious about everyone because she has a soft heart.

Tonto stated that she doesn’t make a “meaningless random” relationship because protecting herself and her baby is her priority. She advised people to be careful of the friends they keep.

The actress call upon God to uproot and remove every agent of the devil in form if friends/family from her path.

See her post below;