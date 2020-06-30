“I’m Proud Of You Ore Mi” – Regina Daniels’ Ex-boyfriend, Somadina Congratulates Her As She Welcomes Baby Boy

Nollywood Actor, Somadina Adinma has taken to Instagram to congratulate his Regina Daniels on the birth of her son.

The beautiful actress and billionaire wife successfully delivered a bouncing baby boy and her brother, Sweezy happily took to his Instagram page to share the good news with fans all over the world.

Congratulations have started pouring in and Somadina, who is reprted to be her ex-lover has also joined league of friends to extend his best wishes to her.

He wrote on his Instastory ;

It’s a boy!! Congratulations Gina!! Proud of you.

He also posted a comment on her latest video on Instagram, saying “Congratulations ore mi. I’m proud of you”.