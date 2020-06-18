I’m Done And Leaving Everything Behind – Lady Who Accused D’banj Of Rape Says As She Denies Being Arrested

We earlier reported that Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused D’banj of raping her at Glee hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2018, has been arrested by the police.

Report of Ms Babatayo’s arrest which was revealed by journalist Kiki Mordi, was trailed with reactions as some social media users condemned and accused D’banj of intimidation.

Seyitan Babatayo, has now come out to denial claims that she was arrested alongside her mother.

In a tweet she shared, the lady stated that she is moving on and leaving everything behind her.

She tweeted;

“I’m done with all these back and forth drama…Frank took me to the party and gave me the key to the room. I’m moving on and leaving everything behind me. Thanks and God bless

I don’t know where all this rumors are coming from . Myself and my mom were not and have not been arrested.”