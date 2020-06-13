I’m A Virgin But I’ll Practice Oral S*x Once Married – Curvy Actress, Purfcie Conna Declares

Ghanaian actress, Purfcie Conna, is under pressure to marry. But then, she’s not in any serious relationship at the moment.

However, the well-endowed script interpreter, who claims to be a virgin, has vowed to practice oral sex once she is married.

Conna told Inside Nollywood in a telephone interview: “My parents are always pressurizing me over marriage. They are always ringing that in my ears. But I am not in any serious relationship at the moment. Though, I’m still a virgin and yet to experience sex, money turns me on. I hear oral sex is good and important in relationship and marriage. When I start having sex, I’ll let my partner do all the orals in the world.”

Comparing Nigerian and Ghanaian movies, the bold and beautiful Purfcie revealed that both industries are doing well.

“Nigerian and Ghanaian filmmakers are all doing well. But both industries need to improve a bit more. I have not been featured on any Nigerian movie, though I have been getting proposals. Pete Edochie, Ramsey Nouah and Ayo Makun are my favourite Nigerian actors. But I don’t have a crush on any of them; I love them generally.”