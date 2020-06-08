I’m A River Goddess And The Antichrist – Nigerian Traditionalist Says As She Gives Out Her Bible (Video)

A Nigerian traditionalist who took to Facebook to give out her old Bible has declared that she is an Antichrist and a River Goddess.

Adaeze Ijemmili disclosed that she found the Bible in a carton she keeps her old items in. She disclosed that she decided to give out the Bible instead of burning it because she respects other people’s religion.

She also stated that she is very pure because she is “water” and doesn’t believe in the Bible. Ijemmili who admitted that she was formerly a Christian, lashed out at Christians, stating that they don’t respect other religions because they believe their religion is the only true one.

Watch Video Below;

A quick check on her Facebook revealed that she has been into river sacrifices and traditional worship for long.

Here Are Photos Below;