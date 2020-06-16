“If Your Transfer Limit Is Less Than N2Million In A Day, We Are Not Mates” – BBNaija’s Thelma Boasts

Former big brother Naija housemate, Thelma Ibemere has set the record straight for her social media trolls.

According to the Imo state born reality star, you are not qualified to troll her if your bank transfer limit for a day is less than 2Million Naira, as she is not your mate!.

“If your transfer limit is less than 2m in a day ..don’t troll me next time, we are not mates.. I come in peace ” she tweeted as she shared a screenshot of her transfer receipt from yesterday, June 15th.

This is coming few days after Thelma was dragged by her co-housemate, Tacha’s fans, for saying their altercation in the house caused her eviction, and that her fans behave like her.



