“If Your Relationship Survive This Lockdown Just Marry The Person” – BBNaija’s Rico Advises

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey has taken to Twitter to drop an advice to people in relationships.

According to the singer, if your relationship survives this lock-down, you should marry the person, as there is a reason to it.

“If your relationship survive this lockdown just marry the person….. E get why….” he tweeted.

Rico was a contestant in the 2018 BBNaija ‘Double Wahala‘ show. His facial expressions created memes that made him stand out and popular on the show and on social media.

