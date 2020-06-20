“If Na Me Now The World No Go Hear Word Again” – Omashola Reacts To Seyi Not Apologizing For Calling Tacha A Prostitute

Former big brother Naija housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has reacted to last night’s BBNaija reunion show, which featured Tacha and Seyi talking about how their friendship ended.

Recall that last week’s reunion show saw Omashola apologizing to Mercy for calling her a prostitute back in the house.

“I regret calling Mercy a prostitute and other names on the show. I was angry and said a lot of bullshit. That was why I called Mercy names while in the show.” he said.

Fast forward to last night’s reunion show, Tacha complained about a time when Seyi called her ‘Puta’ (prostitute), which was one of the reasons why their friendship ended.

Seyi unlike Omashola didn’t apologize, and lots of viewers reacted saying they expected him to at least apologize.

Omashola has now reacted via his Twitter account saying; “If Na me now the world no go hear word again…. Omashola apologize!!🙄”