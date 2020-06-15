Idahams dishes out new EP titled, ‘Man on Fire’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Idahams have released his highly-anticipated EP ‘Man on Fire’ following a performance set of tracks streamed live to fans at home on YouTube, yesterday Thursday, 11th June.

With pre-released singles such as ‘Shima‘ and ‘Enter My Eye‘ doing huge numbers across digital streaming platforms and ‘Ada’ peaking at #10 in the UK Music Week Official Urban Chart, there is no blowing out the smoke as the fast raising star gives us the new 7-track Afro Pop feel EP.

On the EP, the talented producer, singer and songwriter teamed up with Nigerian producers TU2, Orbeat, Ayzed and Yussy Beat to give fans a collection of mesmerizing sounds with a festival of percussions which is sure to keep them amazed. In a statement, Idahams said, “This EP, Man on Fire describes my passion and desire to show the world what I am capable of. Good music and memorable experience is exactly what I have served on this EP.”

Furthermore, ‘Man on Fire’ bridges the divide between traditional West African music and global music lovers, transporting listeners into Idahams’ world.

Listen below!

FANLINK