Idahams: A Kinetic Force, Building Bridges To Stardom

Port-Harcourt-born singer, Idahams has been in the picture for years and has managed to release a good number of projects, including the ‘Amayanabo‘ extended play which was released in the previous year (2019) and the EP documented his movement from the creeks of Port-Harcourt to stardom.

The singer has managed to grab a couple of awards, the likes of BAE awards and Galaxy Music Awards. To that effect, I’ve decided to pour out some ink from my pen and give concrete explanations on why Idahams is a moving train.

Listen to Amayanabo EP

The singer was signed to Grafton Records back in 2016 where he was acclaimed for the Mr 2kay-supported single, ‘God Can Bless Anybody‘ which was released in 2018. He later annexed with Universal Music Group and dished out ‘Billion Dollar‘ which triggered a wild frenzy in the Nigerian music scene. Idahams currently commands a decent following on social media and has won the hearts of music experts that have enlisted him as one of the formidable forces to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry.

Consistency is a fatal factor when scrutinizing the possible success of a music artiste and Idahams has got that. He’s been consistent since he made his first official debut in 2016 with the release of the sublime joint ‘Anything For You‘ and since then, he has never failed put out contents year after year. In 2017, he dished out another single dubbed ‘Toast,’ he gave us ‘Heal The Land‘ and ‘No One Else‘ in 2018 and made a giant stride in 2019 which put him in this favourable aura.

As a kinetic force that he is, he’s displaying no sign of slowing down in 2020. Having given us the captivating number ‘Ada‘ back in March, he is preparing another explosive body of work, an extended play tagged ‘Man on Fire‘ which will be out later this month.

Listen to ADA & PRE-ORDER Man on Fire