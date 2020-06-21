Ibidun Ighodalo Wanted To Help Me Have A Baby Girl – Actress Omoni Oboli

Popular Nigerian pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, lost his wife, Ibidunni-Ajayi Ighodalo to cardiac arrest while she was in Port Harcourt to erect isolation centres.

Since her death, many people have given testimonies about how Ibidunni loved to help people, especially couples who had difficulty in bearing children.

Movie producer, actress and happily married mum of three boys has revealed how she had almost concluded plans and arrangements with the late Ibidunni Ighodalo to adopt a baby girl.

Omoni Oboli who has always revealed how much she wanted a baby girl, shared screenshots of their last chats on her Instagram page moments ago.

She wrote;

“Ibidun it’s been one week and I’m still heart broken. I have done everything this one week to make myself happy. I have tried not to cry everyday but it’s so tough.

I hope you know how much I love you. I hope you know how special you are to me.

You wanted me to have a baby girl so bad and when I finally agreed to adopt you were excited. You promised to see me through every step of the way.

Who will help me now? Who will welcome our baby girl? At night when no one is watching, the tears flow as they are now. I started to fear again, the way I felt after my dad’s passing. Your passing is too close to home and it made me wonder the purpose of it all.

I wish I could hug you just one more time. I still go through all our chats. If I could just get one more moment with you so I can hug you extra tight and tell you I love you to bits.

It’s hard but we must submit to the will of God. Rest in the bosom of the Lord Ibidun. You remain forever in my heart my darling friend. I love you so much”