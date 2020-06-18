Ibidun Ighodalo To Be Buried On Saturday, 20th June

Former beauty queen and events planner, Ibidun Ighodalo who died on Sunday, June 14 is finally set to be buried.

Ibidun Ighodalo To Be Buried On Saturday

Her death left so many people in shock as lots of people lamented over her premature death.

She was eulogized by her friends, colleagues and family.

Several celebrities and public figures penned down heartfelt tributes in respect to her passing away.

In a related development, we have news about when she will finally be buried.

Her burial has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20th of June, 2020.

Her burial will take place at Lagos State.

She was confirmed dead in at her hotel room in Port Harcourt on Sunday, June 14.