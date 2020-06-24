“I Wish I Was A Star In America, Nigerian Fans Won’t Like Your Pictures Unless You Do Giveaway” – Actress Uche Ogbodo Rants

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo is not happy about how fans treat Nigerian celebrities on social media.

According to the Enugu born thespian, Nigerian fans won’t like your pictures unless you do giveaway. She went further to say she wishes she was a star in America and not Nigeria.

“Infact I wish I’m a star in America not Nigeria. Fans! If you don’t do giveaway, nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself. I just hate it.”she wrote.

One time, Uche who recently turned 34, came hard on some trolls who told her she looked like a man wearing a wig.