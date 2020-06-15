I Will Love To Be With My Wife In Labour Room – Regina Daniels’ Hubby Says As They Love-up On Live Video

Ned Nwoko, husband of delectable Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, says he will make out time to be with his wife when she’s due for delivery.

The billionaire business man stated this during a live video on Instagram, adding that he is not sure if she is going to give birth in Nigeria or in another country.

However, he said no matter the country, his only prayer is to be by her side when she goes into labour. He said he wants to watch her deliver his baby.

Speaking on how she has been coping with the pregnancy, Regina Daniels said she has been coping fine and she can’t wait to finally see her baby.

