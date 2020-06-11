“I Will Kill You If You Mess Around With My Wife” – Pastor Adeboye Warns (Video)

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned people about messing with his wife, Folu.

The ‘Daddy GO‘ made this known during his virtual morning devotion last week, while teaching about the joys of having a successful marriage and how couples should love themselves.

“I am sure you have heard me say it before. You can do whatever you like to me, you can criticize me, you can insult me, you can trample on me, I will only pray for you. But if you mess around with my wife, I will kill you. I will kill you so thoroughly you won’t even be able to rise on the resurrection morning. When people ask me how are you going to do that, I tell my daddy to send you to hell straight away“. he said.

Adeboye, 77, and Folu have been married for 52 years now, they got married to Folu in 1967.

The marriage is blessed with four children- Adeolu, Bolu Adubi (nee Adeboye), Leke and Dare.

