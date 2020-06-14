I Want To Win Titles – Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Speaks On His Future

Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has said he has reached a crucial point in his career.

In an interview with Telefoot, Aubameyang admitted he wanted to win titles and was looking to make the most important decision of his career soon.

The Gabon striker will be entering the last year of his current contract with the Gunners this summer.

He has been linked with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

But Aubameyang insists that Arsenal “have the keys” to his future.

“Arsenal have the keys to my overtime. It will surely be the most important choice of my career, but for the moment nothing has been decided.

It is a turning point in my career. I have been very frank with everyone. It will be of course a very difficult decision to make. I haven’t recently received a proposition, but of course there have been discussions with the club.

“Of course [I want to win titles]. Every player that is a competitor wants to win titles. Everyone will then ask the question if you would like to win at Arsenal or win elsewhere. “But I want to win titles. That is clear and everybody knows it,” Aubameyang said.