“I Strongly Believe That She Is Very Deceitful And Bipolar” – Venita Calls Out Ella On BBNaija Reunion

Ella Nnabuchi’s neck was on the chopping block last night as her fellow ex-housemates called her out for using her mum’s illness to make them look bad.

Recall that in November 2019, Ella publicly seeked help online for her mum’s ill health, which she didn’t share details about.

According to the housemates, Ella got money from some of them and still went public and begged for money, making them all look bad, as people kept asking why she was begging when the housemates could help.

During last night’s show, actress Venita Akpofure called Ella out, saying she suspects strongly that she is very deceitful.

“Ella pulled what I will call a publicity stunt, she made every single one of us look bad. I strongly suspect that she is very deceitful, and bipolar possibly” Venita said.

Watch the videos below…