“I Regret Being A Man” – Nigerian Crossdresser, James Brown Says (Video)

Popular Nigerian Crossdresser, James Brown recently said that he sometimes regret being a man due to the high-profile rape cases trending on social media.

The effeminate dancer made this known in a video where he dragged men for filth.

James Brown slammed those, who forcefully have sex with women without their consent as he said that most of them are useless.

James Brown also stated men don’t really care about women and they always take advantage of them.

It didn’t end there as he warned men to stop feeling like they are superior.

Watch Video Below:

I regret being a man– James Brown pic.twitter.com/iyBTf5ZuEW — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 6, 2020