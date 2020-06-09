“I No Even Get Album Or EP” – Tekno Reacts As He Ranks Ahead Of Wizkid And Burna Boy On YouTube Views

Music maestro, Tekno has reacted excitedly after he ranked ahead of Wizkid and Burna Boy on Top 5 most viewed Nigerians of all time.

A Nigerian Twitter page dedicated to music updates, @Naija_Charts shared a list of ‘Top 5 most streamed (viewed) Nigerians of all time” on Monday, June 8.

Tekno ranks ahead of Wizkid and Burna

According to the list, Davido came first with over 606 million views; Tekno came second with over 572 million views; Burna Boy came third with over 504 million views.

Also, Wizkid came fourth with over 478 millions views while Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach came fifth with over 471 million views.

The rating was based on all-time accumulated number of audiovisual streams on the official YouTube channel of each celebrity listed.

Videos uploaded on the the Record Label’s channel were not counted.

Confirming the reliability of the rating, Tekno quoted the tweet and wrote: “I no even get album or EP…. wow! Who God bless no man can…”

Meanwhile, some Nigerian music lovers have also shared their thoughts and ideas on the rating.

See reactions below;