I Haven’t Seen Any Pastor Go Into Isolation Centre To Heal COVID-19 Patient – Wizkid

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has aired his opinion about the coronavirus pandemic, and how Nigerian pastors have been taking the issue lightly.

According to Wizkid, he has never heard about any pastor who was brave enough to go into an isolation center to heal a patient who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Apparently, the singer has been expecting men of God at this time, to prove their faith by going into different Isolation centres to heal all the sick patients.

“I never see any Naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol”, Wizkid wrote.

