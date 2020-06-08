I Have Been Carrying Family Problems Since I Was 17-Year Old – Ifu Ennada

BBNaija reality star, Ifu Ennada has advised her fans on social media to take care of themselves.

Ifu Ennada posted a photo of young man holding up a placard on her Instagram page. The placard had a statement that encouraged people to take of themselves because family problems do not finish.

Reacting to the statement on the placard, Ifu said that the advise is meant for her, adding that she has been carrying her family’s problems since she was a 17-year-old.

The reality star pleaded with God to help her.

“I Swear This Was/Is Meant For Me! Na from a young age (17 officially) I don dey carry Family Problem. God help me abeg,” she said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBIhpEElAcd/