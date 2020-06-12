‘I Have 9 Children, 16 Grandchildren’ – Charly Boy Counts His Blessings As He Turns 70

Charles Oputa, a veteran Nigerian singer better known as Charly Boy, has taken to social media to count his blessings ahead of his 70th birthday.

In a post on his Instagram page, the controversial entertainer reflected on his life so far, examining how he has succeeded as an individual and a family man.

In a video accompanying the post on Thursday, Charly Boy revealed that he has so far fathered nine children — six from his previous marriages and three with Diane, his current wife.

“I have sixteen, not ten, not five, not fifteen but sixteen grandchildren and I believe God has blessed me and my prayer to ordinary Nigerians is that may God bless you,” he said in the video.

He went on to appreciate God for sustaining him over the years, noting that being alive is something worthy of celebrating.

“Counting my Blessings. My Family, children, health, spiritual alertness, pedigree&heritage, late parents, spiritual guardian…the beauty of my soul, a simple life, a good name,” he captioned the post.

“My people, everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it. May God bless you too more than he blessed me #charlyboyat70.”

He also used the moment to celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary with Diane, better known as Lady D.

The Afrobeat star cum activist turns 70 on June 19, 2020.