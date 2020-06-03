I Don’t Want To Give Birth In A Society Like This – Regina Daniels Cries Out

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has stated that she does not want to give birth to her child in a society filled police brutality and sexual violence.

The actress, stated this on Tuesday in tribute post to Tina Ezekwe, the 16-year-old girl who shot by a policeman in Lagos and Vera Omozuwa, who was r*ped and killed in a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She wrote on Instagram, “These past few days have been extremely saddening and depressing around the world. Police brutality and rape…My heart is heavy beyond words, I don’t wanna birth my child in a society like this …Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Oomozuwa are the recent victims to the inhumanity!…”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7e-lljLDF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7

Regina is currently expecting her first child with billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.