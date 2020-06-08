‘I Cried When My Baby Came Out’ – Adekunle Gold Speaks After Welcoming Baby Girl With Simi

Popular musician Adekunle Gold has opened up after becoming a father.

Recall that we reported that he recently welcomed his first child with his singer wife, Simi.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Adejare, on Sunday.

Adekunle Gold said he cried when the new born came out.

He wrote: “It’s been a lot right? I know. The violence against women, against black people and this pandemic, was just too much, I had to log out for a bit. I had to check out to prepare a healthy mind and safe space to welcome my child into the world.

“And even though I have sad feelings throughout the day about the crisis outside when I am with my baby, it’s pure unadulterated joy. I cried so much when Adejare came out. I cried when I first held her. I can’t lie, I still stare at her and shed a few more. Lol.

“I’m obsessed with all her expressions; you need to see her stank face – it’s hilarious. I have never seen any baby this beautiful. I mean it. My baby came out with a head full of hair like mine and the most beautiful face I’ve ever seen like Simi. Wow.

“I feel so protective over her, and everything happening right now has made me even more conscious of how I want to raise her. I want her to always know she is loved. She is powerful. She is pure black girl magic and I will always believe in her.”

