‘I Choose God’ – Dino Melaye Says As He Flaunts Expensive Power Bike (Photo)

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye has taken to social media to restate his belief in God.

The controversial former senator while flaunting his powerbike said ‘I choose God’. A reference to his belief that God has been seeing him through in difficult times.

Recall that Dino Melaye recently won a court case against the federal government over alleged false information.

Dino was dragged before the court on a two count charge. The charges bordered on allegedly giving false information to the Police.

Ruling on Senator Dino’s No Case Submission, Justice Olasumbo Goodluck held that the prosecution counsel failed to establish a prima facie case against him.