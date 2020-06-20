“I Burnt The Side Of My Ship And Buried It A Long Time Ago” – Seyi Reacts To His Friendship With Tacha

The friendship between former big brother Naija housmates, Seyi Awolowo and Natacha Akide (Tacha), has officially ended as they confirmed last night during the reunion show.

During BBNaija 2019, Tacha and Seyi had an almost inseparable relationship, that viewers started shipping them together with the name ‘Seycha‘.

Seyi and Tacha have now revealed that the ship has sank a long time ago.

Seyi gave his reason, he said, Tacha was being disrespectful to him, while Tacha said they had a misunderstanding and they worked it out, but then he slut-shamed her, and that’s a no-no for her.

Ebuka asked; Has the ship sailed?

Seyi: I burnt the side of my ship and buried it a long time ago, prevention is better than cure, I am not going to tussle with no animal in the mud.

Tacha replied saying they are not enemies, neither are they friends.

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBnpPGDpR36/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7