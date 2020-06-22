I Bought My Dream Home At 35 – Toke Makinwa Says As She Advises Women To Seek Financial Freedom

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has revealed that she bought her dream house at the age of 35, as she penned down a word of encouragement for ladies.

OAP, author and fashion entrepreneur, Toke Makinwa, this afternoon posted an open letter to women with a specific message for them to seek financial freedom.

In her letter, Toke pointed out that it is nice to have help and even come from wealthy homes but it is important for women to start believing that wealth is not Gender-based.

Addressing ladies with rich spouses, Toke advised that it is important for such women to have something running for themselves so that when ”life happens”, which nobody prays for, they can be able to stand on their own.

Read Her Letter Below;