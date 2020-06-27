‘Hushpuppi Told Me He Is An Influencer’ – Daddy Freeze Fires Back At Critics Again (Video)

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has yet again hit back at critics who called him out for dining with Hushpuppi after calling out Pastors.

We earlier reported that Hushpuppi and his alleged accomplices were arrested by Dubai police officers in an operation that was dubbed Fox Hunt 2.

Daddy Freeze posted a new video on Instagram where he recalled how he met Huspuppi and and how he told him that he’s an influencer.

Daddy Freeze said Hushpuppi never did anything suspicious around when they met as he got calls from international fashion brands during their meeting.

The media personality who insisted that he won’t discriminate as Jesus never did the same, added that he would never have hung out with Hushpuppi if he was a known criminal.

Watch the video below;