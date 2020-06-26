How To Apply For N-Power 2020 Batch C (See Requirements)

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the commencement of enrollment for the batch C N-Power programme effective, June 26.

Sequel to these announcement, below are some guidelines on how to prepare for the application when the portal is open.

The N-Power application portal will be open to all eligible Nigerians at 11:45 pm on June 26, 2020

Applicants are to note that the application process is completely free and there is no application fee.

They are however requested to read and understand all relevant information prior to applying.

Applicants should note the following steps:

1. This programme is open to only applicants aged 18-35 (This means you must have been born between 1985 and 2002)

2. Before you go on to apply, ensure you have the following:

A print out or accurate details of your Bank Verification Number (BVN)

A recent passport photograph (1MB) either JPEG or PNG files

Valid contact – Email address or a working phone number

Your Degree certificate and NYSC certificate, if you are a graduate and wish to apply for N-Teach or N-Health

3. Once the portal re-opens for applications, Log on to https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/signup

4. Once you get on the application portal, you will be required to read the terms and conditions of the N-Power programme and accept that all the information provided is truthful and accurate.

Input your valid contact information (Email or Phone number)

The information will redirect you to your email address for confirmation.

Once your email address has been confirmed, fill in your 11-digit BVN and date of birth in the following order (dd/mm/yy), if your BVN details are inaccurate, you will not be permitted to go past this interface.

5. Bio data and contact page: Fill in your surname, first name, and middle name in identical terms to your BVN information.

6. Education and Programme page: kindly indicate if you have received education or not.

The N-Power programme is open to all.

The N-Teach and N-Health sub-programmes are however open to only graduates.

(In addition, please note that for N-Power Health, selection preference will be given to holders of Bachelor’s degree, HND, OND in health sciences such as Medicine, Microbiology, Nursing, Public Health, Botany, Midwifery, Psychology or other allied disciplines in the science)

Where applicable, you will be required to upload your degree certificates and NYSC certificate.

7. Employment and other details page: you will be required to answer some questions and upload your government issued Identity Card.

Kindly note that the acceptable Government IDs are: International passport, National ID card issued by NIMC, Valid driver’s license, Permanent voter’s card.

Review and submit page:

Review all the information you have inputted and then submit.

Upon submission, you will receive a unique ID number, write it down and keep it safe.

The Ministry had announced last week that Batch A will exit June 30, 2020 and Batch B will exit the programme on July 31, 2020.

The programme since inception has enrolled 500,000 applicants so far.

200,000 applicants were enrolled in Batch A which started in 2016 while 300,000 from Batch B which kick started in August 2018.