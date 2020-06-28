How I Made History With ‘The Unstoppable’ Album 10 Years Ago – 2baba

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia also known as 2Baba, has revealed how he made music history with his 2010 album, The Unstoppable: International Edition by selling the CDs for N1000 which had never been done in the Nigerian music industry.

The 44-year-old, who was formerly known by the stage name, 2Face Idibia, stated this on Saturday when he shared a post to mark the 10th anniversary of the album on Instagram.

“The Unstoppable International Edition is 10 years. Before then everyone was skeptical about selling a music CD for 1000 Naira, but we were confident of the music, took the gamble and history was made…,” he wrote.