Honestly, I Miss S*x – Actress, Blessing Ofoegbu Opens Up On The Perils Of COVID-19

Nollywood actress, Blessing Ofoegbu has confessed that she’s sex starved.

According to her, this was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdown and social distancing rule.

Counting her losses, Blessing told Inside Nollywood that it has been three months since she had intimate affairs with her lover.

“COVID-19 era is such a trying moment for all of us. This is a time for everyone to reflect and sober up on the true meaning of life. I had the quietest time of my life in the last three months. We all need each other to survive.

“I miss life in its state of normalcy. It gets so uncomfortable staying indoors without any outside relationship. It’s more like being held up in a cell. For once, in my life, I understood what being a prisoner looks like.

“I missed my lover and loved ones. I have to be honest; I miss sex a lot. But because of social distancing, I have to be on isolation mood. It has not been easy,” she explained.