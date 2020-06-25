Hollywood ‘Extraction’ Producers Invite Ikorodu Bois To World Premiere In United States

Popular Nigerian comedians, Ikorodu Bois, have been invited to the United States by Russo Brothers, co-producers of American action-thriller film, Extraction 2.

The talented teenagers who are famous for remaking popular music videos and Hollywood films were invited to the premiere of the Extraction, sequel to their viral remake of the movie trailer.

The online comedy group had creatively mimicked scenes from the movie and posted it on their Twitter page on Wednesday.

The video garnered 4.8 million views and caught the attention of the movie producers.

In response to the tweet, the Russo Brothers expressed excitement over the remake and invited the trio to the world premiere of the movie.

The producers wrote, “This is awesome! We would love to have you guys at the #Extraction 2 premiere. DM us and we’ll get you there!” the Russo Brothers said after watching the remake.”

Reacting, the Ikorodu Bois said, “This would be a dream come through and this is the day we’ve been waiting for all our lives.”

The group had also caught the attention of American actor, Will Smith, Actor, Dwayne Johnson, and basketball player, Lebron James and American actress, Taraji Henson

They had attracted praises for recreating ‘the Bad Boys Forever trailer, Money Heist, among others.