Heritage Bank Allegedly Suspends Ambassadorial Deal With D’Banj Over Rape Case

Nigerian finance institute, Heritage Bank has allegedly suspended their ambassadorial deal with singer, D’Banj over alleged rape case.

It should be recalled that some weeks ago, a Nigerian lady accused D’Banj of raping her sometime in 2018 at Glee Hotel in Lagos state.

In a followup story, it was alleged that the singer got her arrested as a way of intimidating and coercing her into backing out.

Some Nigerians have also taken to Twitter to drag the singer over alleged news of the lady’s arrest while demanding justice for her.

According to a recent report shared on Twitter by a popular Nigerian blog, InstaBlog9ja, Heritage Bank has now allegedly suspended her ambassadorial deal with D’Banj.

See tweet as shared by @InstaBlog9ja on Twitter yesterday, June 19 below;