Heavily Pregnant Regina Daniels Shows Off Dance Moves In New Video

Beautiful billionaire wife, Regina Daniels is dancing her way through her final trimester of pregnancy.

The delectable actress shared a video of herself with her naked babybump jollying to a beat in a short tiktok video.

Regina Daniels, who has been keeping her pregnancy a secret all the while, recently broke the news to her fans with sweet words about motherhood.

She wrote;

“I have never been this happy before , This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …

I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life 😩Oh! How much I can’t wait.”

Catch a glimpse of her dance moves below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBOfnTGHCTw/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7