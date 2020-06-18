Harry Kane To Start Against Man United – Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane will start for Tottenham against Manchester United in their first Premier League match following the coronavirus-enforced pause after recovering from a torn hamstring, Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Kane, 26, suffered the injury in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day, condemning him to a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Initially it was suggested he could potentially miss the rest of the season, but with the Covid-19 pandemic forcing a three-months suspension to the Premier League season, Spurs’ chief goal threat will be able to play a major role in their final nine matches of the campaign.

Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Son Heung-min (broken arm) also suffered serious injuries before the lockdown, but they too are ready to return.

When speaking about team news in a virtual conference on Thursday, Mourinho said:

“We have little things (injuries) but we are going to wait until tomorrow [before ruling them in or out]. “Of course [Japhet] Tanganga has a stress fracture for a few months now and of course he didn’t recover during this period, and we have some little problems that we have to analyse before we make a decision. “But the ones that had the surgeries, Kane, Son and Sissoko, these three they recovered and they are ready to play. “Kane hasn’t played football for more than six months, so again he is working extremely well. I can tell you no problem he is going to start the game. “Does harry have 90, 80, 70, 60 minutes in him? Only the game will tell us that. Is Harry on his top form? For him, I don’t know. It’s been around six months without a football match, but he works extremely well. He is an amazing professional and he’s going to start tomorrow.”