“Happy Father’s Day To Me And All Single Parents Who Play Dual Role” – Actress Mercy Aigbe

While Father’s Day is a special day reserved to celebrate fathers all over the world for all their hard work and love towards their children, some are using the opportunity to shade their estranged spouses and baby daddies.

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe shared a rather shady Father’s Day message on her Instagram page. Although she didn’t specify who the message was for, she claimed to have been raising her kids ‘alone’.

While sharing a stunning photo of herself on Instagram, she wrote;

“Happy Father’s Day to me, to all the responsible fathers out there and all single parents who play the dual role, may we eat the fruits of our labour in Jesus name 🙏Thank you Jehovah for Grace 🙏. Happy Sunday my lovelies 💋💋”

