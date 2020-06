Wizkid’s third babymama, Jada Pallock, on behalf of herself and their son greet Wizkid as the world celebrates father’s today.

Jada took to social media on Sunday, June 21 to share a photo of Wiz and their son Zion with caption;

I would write a whole paragraph but you already know how the ting is set! “THANK YOOOOU” for being everything & more! Happy fathers day Ayo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBsRnXaA2Lj/?utm_source=ig_embed