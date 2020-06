Obaseki Emmanuel Abiodun A.k.a GetWise is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, the fast rising act comes through with a massive song titled “Only Me” a fussion of Afropop and highlife.

GetWise is signed to Ayeesha Music Company, Only Me is Produced by BishAudio, mixed and mastered by Stewart.

Take a listen below to the new song and don’t hesitate to share your thoughts.

BUY/STREAM