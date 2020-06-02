“Get Well Soon” – Davido’s Lawyer Shares Photos Of Him Stepping Out In Crutches (Photos)

The month of June didn’t start on a good note for DMW boss, Davido, as he can only step out with crutches fro now after a leg injury.

His lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua shared these photos of him as he stepped out in crutches yesterday, June 1st. He wrote;

“How some people chose to enter June. Nawa. At some point yesterday we were literally thanking God there are no shows right now 😅. Get well soon bro @davidoofficial 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Davido also shared a photo of the affected leg on his Instagram saying; “Welcome to June”