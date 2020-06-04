George Floyd Had Tested Positive For COVID-19, Full Autopsy Released

The full autopsy report for George Floyd by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner reveals he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in early April.

Although George Floyd was likely asymptomatic at the time of his death, his 20-page autopsy report revealed on Wednesday, provided several clinical details of his death.

With the family’s permission and after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

The coroner states that at the time of his death, George Floyd had no issues or active symptoms even though he tested positive to coronavirus.

It says, “positivity for 2019-nCoV can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection.”

The report also noted Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

The county’s earlier summary report had listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under “other significant conditions” but not under “cause of death.” The full report’s footnotes noted that signs of fentanyl toxicity can include “severe respiratory depression” and seizures.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday upgraded charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder, and also charged the three other officers on the scene with aiding and abetting.