“Frodd Is A Sweetheart, The Lady That Will Marry Him Will Enjoy” – Diane

Former big brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet, has revealed that her co-housemate, Frodd is a sweetheart.

According to her, the lady that will marry him will enjoy.

“Frood is a sweetheart, and the lady that will marry him will sha enjoy.” she tweeted.

Recall that during the ‘Pepper Dem’ season of BBNaija, Diane was evicted following a surprise eviction which had Frodd send her packing.

Biggie had in a twist handed Frodd the ultimate veto power pick a coin with either Omashola or Diane’s name on it in a sack.

Frodd picked Diane’s name which had her evicted from the reality show.

