“Freedom Is Very Close” – Nigerians React As Hushpuppi Sets To Be Extradited To Nigeria

Nigerians are currently reacting to the news of Instagram big boy, Ray Hushpuppi’s extradition from UAE to Nigeria.

Reports earlier gathered that ans are underway by the International Police (INTERPOL) Nigeria to extradite Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.

Hushpuppi, known for his reckless display of wealth on social media, was arrested three days ago for allegedly hacking into the United States (US) unemployed database and impersonating citizens qualified for unemployment funds.

He and his accomplices in Nigeria, Dubai and other countries allegedly defrauded the US of over $100 million meant for Native Americans in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

His arrest came three days after he posted a picture of his newly acquired 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth about N280 million, the latest addition to his fleet of exotic vehicles.



