Fireboy DML Dishes Out New Single, ‘New York City Girl’

YBNL Nation’s sensational music act, Fireboy DML has released a brand new single and it is titled, “New York City Girl.”

The new record, “New York City Girl” is the lad’s first official single for the year 2020, it serves as a follow up to the release of his highly acclaimed album, “Laughter, Tears & Goosebump.”

Production credit goes to talented music producer, Type A.

Listen below!

FANLINK