FG To Announce Next Phase Of Eased Lockdown Tomorrow, June 30

The Federal government will announce the next phase of the eased lockdown tomorrow June 30. This was disclosed by the Secretary to the government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID19 had a meeting with President Buhari where they briefed him on how Nigerians are complying to all the COVID-19 protocols.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, who gave an insight into what was discussed at the meeting, tweeted

“Today is the last day of Nigeria’s phase II of the eased lockdown, members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefed and submitted their recommendations to the President for approval, the next lines of action will be announced tomorrow, SGF Boss Mustapha discloses.”

Mustapha also disclosed that the Federal government is considering Precision lockdown which is locking down eighteen local governments where at least sixty percent of the total number of confirmed cases across the country are recorded. He told newsmen that the Precision Lockdown will enable state authorities embark on aggressive testing of residents.

Mustapha also mentioned that the mortality rate from COVID-19 is low in Nigeria compared to other countries because 80% of those infected were in the age bracket of 31 to 40, which he described as a very active part of the population.

According to data earlier released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 11 out of the 20 local government areas that account for 60% of the cases are in Lagos State.