FG declares June 12 public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday June 12, as public holiday to mark 2020 Democracy Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who made the announcement on behalf of the FG, called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the selfless efforts made to attain democracy.

In the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in Minister of Interior Georgina Ehuriah, the Minister commended Nigerians for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country and reassured “Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians”.

Aregbesola added that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration will ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.

He also appealed to Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.