FG Clarifies On Resumption Date Of Air Travel In Nigeria

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said it didn’t fix June 21, 2020, for resumption of air travel in the country.

PTF National Coordinator, Sani Aliyu, stated this during the daily press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the Aviation Ministry was asked to prepare for reopening and update the Task Force.

Aliyu also said reopening airports, would also mean a reassessment of inter-state travel restrictions and curfews.

“As you know, the Aviation Industry is highly regulated, there are things they must do before they start flying, such as retraining of pilots, recalibrating the aircrafts and ensuring safety across the board, as well as measures we need to impose at the airports to make sure that people are safe.

“If they come back to us and say they are ready from June 21 onwards, we will open the skies for domestic travels. And that’s when we will address the issue of inter-state restrictions and curfew. But for the moment, there’s no plan right now, to say June 21 here we go,” he said.

Nigeria currently has 13,873 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of that number, 4,351 have been discharged and 382 deaths recorded.