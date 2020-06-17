FCT minister to prosecute Naira Marley and others over concert

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello on Tuesday June 16, announced that Naira Marley will be prosecuted alongside those who featured and entertained fun-seekers at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja.

In a press statement released by the Minister’s Chief Press Secretary Anthony Ogunleye, Bello stated that the FCT Administration views the actions of the organisers and attendees at the concert as reckless, wicked, insensitive and utter disrespect and disregard both for the law and the wellbeing and welfare of fellow citizens.

He urged residents of the FCT to observe health guidelines outlined by authorities as he pointed out that several guidelines instituted by the FCT administration to curb the spread of Coronavirus, was violated at the drive-in concert.

Bello said;

“The FCT Administration which has a responsibility to protect the lives of the citizenry is determined to prosecute all those involved in orchestrating these infractions to the full extent of the law”.

This is coming after Jabi Lake Mall was shut down by the FCT administration following a mobile court’s judgment.